Cape Town City FC will be at FNB Stadium ... with or without Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town - Cape Town City are preparing as "normal" for the Dstv Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening, despite the Amakhosi unable to host the match. Chiefs are currently experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena training ground where 31 staff have tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs forfeit Saturday’s clash against Cape Town City due to Covid outbreak within squad The Amakhosi lodged an appeal to the PSL executive committee to have all their matches in December postponed, starting with Saturday's clash against City, but their request has since been denied forcing Chiefs to withdraw. The Citizens, though, are in Johannesburg and will be at the FNB Stadium ready for kickoff at 6pm. Should Chiefs not pitch up, the referee would be forced to blow off the game and award all three points to City.

“We’ve arrived in Johannesburg, going through our normal process in preparation for the match against Chiefs," Cape Town City media liaison Julian Bailey told IOL Sport on Friday evening. Chiefs Unable to Host Cape Town City match: https://t.co/kGeLSPt5LG#Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 3, 2021

"Our match day will be as per normal, pre match meal, activation, heading to the stadium, get kitted. We expect the officials and SuperSport (broadcasters) to be there as well." ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs appeal to PSL for postponement of matches due to a spike in Covid-19 cases Chiefs also requested a postponement for the matches against Golden Arrows (December 8), Sekhukhune United (December 12) and Royal AM (December 22).

Chiefs' task to have the matches postponed faced strong opposition due to a precedent having been set when GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya had a similar Covid-19-related request rejected. The decision was also later upheld by arbitration. @ZaahierAdams