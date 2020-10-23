Cape Town City finally get their Zulu
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City new signing Charles Zulu "can't wait" to get stuck in at his new club.
The Zambian international midfielder's deal was finally concluded with the Citizens this week and he is raring to go in the DSTV Premiership.
“Firstly, I would like to thank the almighty God for this opportunity, " the former Zanoco midfielder said.
"I am very happy to join one of the biggest clubs in South Africa. This is a club that has reached so many people across Africa already. My first week of training was good thanks to my team mates. They welcomed me very well and I can’t wait to play alongside them.”
South African football fans will be well aware of Zulu's talents after the 24-year-old scored the winning goal for his country in the 2-1 win over Bafana Bafana at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium last week.
Zulu will link up with fellow new signing Prince Opoku Agyemang. The Ghana international signed a one-year deal with the option to extend until June 2024.
The new acquisitions will certainly boost City's chances after striker Kermit Erasmus joined triple champions Sundowns in the off-season in addition to Fagrie Lakay serving a three-match suspension after his straight red card in the Mtn8 quarter final defeat to Orlando Pirates last week.
