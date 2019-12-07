CAPE TOWN – What's going wrong with Cape Town City?
A lot it seems after yet another lacklustre performance in the Absa Premiership, this time gifting basement dwellers Chippa United a 1-0 victory at Athlone Stadium yesterday.
The now 13th-placed Citizens will have to make do with only two wins in the league from 14 games, while the Chilli Boys after a first win over their rivals in the Mother City are out of the relegation zone and six places better off in 10th spot on the table after clinching a third win from four starts.
It was all City in the early stages, their slick passing game from the back and down both flanks stretching Chippa’s defence.
Shane Roberts at the top of coach Jan Olde Riekerink’s formation was presented with an opportunity to have a crack at goalkeeper Veli Mothwa but hesitated before pulling the trigger and was quickly closed down. With first-choice striker Kermit Erasmus still nursing a hamstring strain, Roberts and Riyaad Norodien were the two target men with wingers Bradley Ralani and Mark Mayambela in support roles.