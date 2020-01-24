South Africa’s left back was talking to the media at the club’s training ground at Hartleyvale on Wednesday in the build-up to tonight’s Absa Premiership clash with Black Leopards at the Cape Town Stadium (8pm kick-off).
“I’ve been inspired. Surprise has been one of the players who’s always encouraging everyone on the field with his performance. He doesn’t talk much, but when he’s on the field you can see that his performance is inspiring everyone at Cape Town City,” he said.
Last week it was another senior player in the form of midfielder Thabo Nodada who was singing the praises of the little fellow with quick feet.
Ralani scored in the 2-2 draw with AmaZulu, and next time out against higher-placed Bidvest Wits provided the assist to set up fellow winger Craig Martin for the calmest of finishes for a 2-0 victory over the Clever Boys, who surrendered a seven-game unbeaten run on the road.