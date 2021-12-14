Cape Town City have to improve if they want points against in-form Marumo Gallants, says Eric Tinkler

Cape Town - Cape Town City are preparing for an in-form Marumo Gallants on Tuesday. After a dreadful start to the season that saw Gallants pick up just four points from their first nine matches, Gallants have spectacularly turned the corner with 13 points from their last five matches to move into a point of City on the log table.

The incredible run of form has included victories over SuperSport (2-1), TS Galaxy (3-1), Sekhukhune United (1-0) and Swallows FC (1-0). The Citizens, meanwhile, have endured an immensely frustrating period with their latest disappointment being a goalless draw against basement club Baroka FC on Saturday. In fact, Eric Tinkler's team were fortunate to walk away with a point with goalkeeper Hugo Marques called on to make a penalty save to keep the game at a stalemate.

"We didn't perform to our capabilities against Baroka," Tinkler said. "We made the game tougher. Baroka created the better chances. Hugo had to make a good save on the penalty to keep us in the game. "We now go up against Marumo Gallants who are on a high. It's four games on the bounce that they have won, so their confidence is on a high.

"We are going to have to step up if we want anything from that game. We have a couple of days to set the re-set button. Come Tuesday prepare ourselves for another tough encounter," he added. Meanwhile, Gallants coach Dan Malesela praised his team for their efforts over the past month and is hoping the run continues against City.