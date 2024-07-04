Cape Town City keep new signings rolling in with Kamohelo Mokotjo unveiling

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo became Cape Town City FC’s eighth signing as they look to build a team who can challenge for silverware next season. The former SuperSport United, Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle, FC Twente, Brentford and FC Cincinnati midfielder joins Fortune Makaringe, Angolan Carlinhos, former youth prodigy Hasheem Domingo, Kayden Francis, Elson Sithole, Sibusiso Ziba and Lefa Aphane in Cape Town City’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

City also finally managed to get Prince Tjiueza on their books after the Namibian international initially failed a medical test and was given time to prove his fitness. The 33-year-old Mokotjo joined City as a free agent after an 18-month spell with Sekhukhune United where he made 50 appearances for the club.

Mokotjo's journey to City 🌍



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Cape Town City pic.twitter.com/iwS0qp6AG9 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 4, 2024 Meanwhile, City have sold Brice Ambina to Valerenga in Norway and released Jo Paciencia, Khanya Leshabela, Relebogile Mokhuoane and goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle.

City also decided against keeping Thabiso Kutumela following his loan spell in the Mother City. Kutumela is now a free agent after Mamelodi Sundowns decided against renewing his contract. Kamohelo Mokotjo is a 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐙![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐍! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/S0n9NyyvLw

— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 4, 2024 Cape Town City finished fifth in the DStv Premiership last season will be hoping to kick on after doing their business early in the transfer window. They did suffer small setback, however, when Thursday’s friendly match against German side SV Wehen Wiesbaden was cancelled. “Engine complications caused a rerouted flight, and despite SVWW's best efforts, the German club won’t be able to meet their scheduled South African tour,” City said on X.