Cape Town City keeper Darren Keet out for six months

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City have moved swiftly to avert a potential goalkeeper crisis after coach Eric Tinkler confirmed that Darren Keet will be ruled out for close to six months on Thursday. City signed former Bafana Bafana No 1 Keet during the off-season from Cape Umoya to off-set the loss of Peter Leeuwenburgh at the end of last season. But with Keet now on the long-term injured list, City have secured the services of Angolan international Hugo Marques in addition to Bongani Mpandle who also joined the Citizens recently.

📝| The club is delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese-Angolan international goalkeeper Hugo Marques!



Marques (35) is a seasoned international goalkeeper that has also represented Portugal's youth teams. He joins The Citizens after a lengthy spell with Spanish La Liga side S.C. Farense. "Darren Keet has a long-term injury and will be out. He tore a muscle in his thigh. He will be out for six months. It is an injury he sustained at his previous club," Tinkler told the media ahead of City's MTN8 quarter-final clash with AmaZulu on Sunday. "Hugo brings a lot of experience. He's played over a 1000 games. He is a good leader, he speaks English, he is a good communicator."

Tinkler picked up the experienced Marques through his contacts in Portugal, where he enjoyed a lengthy career playing for Vitoria during the mid-1990s. The 51-year-old former Bafana Bafana midfielder could not confirm at this stage whether Hugo or Mpandle will be in goal against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu on Sunday as City are still awaiting the Angolan’s work permit. City have further injury concerns with SA under-23 international Fagrie Lakay also ruled out of Sunday’s trip to KwaZulu-Natal. Lakay, who also missed the recent Tokyo Olympics adventure with AmaGlug-Glug, is suffering from a sports hernia injury and faces a possible two-month spell on the sidelines.