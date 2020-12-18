Cape Town City looking to finish 2020 on a high

CAPE TOWN - In-form Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane hopes the Citizens can entrench their strong position on the Premier Soccer League in their final game of 2020 tomorrow evening at Cape Town Stadium. Mdantsane has sparkled thus far this season in the City engine room, combining splendidly with Thabo Nodada. The pair have not only been the team's creative force, but also City's main source of goals after star striker Kermit Erasmus' close-season move to champions Sundowns. Collectively the duo has already hit the net seven times with Mdantsane scoring four and Nodada three. Their attacking prowess has seen City take hold of fourth spot on the table - just a point behind third-placed Orlando Pirates. The Citizens certainly looked like a team that could push for honours later this season during their 2-1 derby win over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium mid-week. They will definitely look to continue the momentum against PSL rookies TS Galaxy, who went down 2-0 to Sundowns in their last game.

However, Mdantsane is not taking anything for granted as he believes the key to City's success has been the hard work and preparation done in training ahead of the matches.

“We are feeling good as a team after such a convincing win in the derby against Stellenbosch. We have been showing some consistency in recent games, so we will be looking to continue that in the last game for 2020," the former Baroka FC captain said.

"We won't take anything for granted though, we have been putting in the same work ethic at training to prepare for this match and the boys will work extra hard to maintain our position on the log.”

Meanwhile, City coach Jan Olde Riekerink wants his team to end a very difficult year on a high note.

Olde Riekerink took over the reins at City halfway through last season with the team languishing in the relegation zone.

But the Dutchman engineered a turnaround of note with City finishing strongly with particularly good results achieved whilst in the bio-bubble at the end of the season.

They seemed to have carried that momentum through to the new instalment as the City players become more comfortable with the former Ajax Amsterdam mentor's methods.

At the beginning of the week Olde Riekerink set his team the goal of achieving six points from the final two matches of the year. They have already collected three from their Stellenbosch outing and now all that remains is TS Galaxy. "We have set a goal for the two games this week, we have to finish the first part of the season in a very good way, we could end the year in a very good position on the league standings if we do that," Riekerink said.