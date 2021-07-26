Cape Town City moving in the right direction ahead of MTN8 clash against AmaZulu, says coach Eric Tinkler

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler believes his team are moving in the “right direction” ahead of the 2021/22 season-opening MTN8 quarter-final clash against Dstv Premiership runners-up AmaZulu. The MTN8 is set to commence on August 14.

Tinkler, who will be starting his second stint in charge of City this season, is hard at work putting his team through their paces after just a short four-week break. The former Bafana Bafana hard-tackling midfielder has also been very active in the transfer market having made six new signings already. It is for this reason that Tinkler felt his squad were best served with a team building camp recently to align the squad with City’s culture and objectives. They also played three friendlies during this period.

“I was very happy with the whole trip and what we focused on during the trip. I felt that we met our objectives and that we are moving in the right direction,” Tinkler said on Monday. The Citizens, under former coach Jan Olde Riekerink, were among the leading scorers in the Dstv Premiership last season with 42 goals – second only behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns’ 49. However, the defence’s propensity to concede soft goals was a major stumbling block to their league ambitions with City leaking 40 goals. Only relegated Black Leopards (47) conceded more goals than City. Tinkler has certainly tried to remedy this situation by bringing in former Bafana keeper Darren Keet to replace Dutchman Peter Leeuwenburgh in goal, while he has also bolstered the defence with the highly-rated DR Congo centre back Nathan Idumba Fasika and the impressive young wing-back Patrick Fischer.

“Fasika is very tall centre back, but technically gifted. He has good speed and good aerial ability. He has obviously strengthened our defensive area,” Tinkler said. “We also have young Patrick Fischer. He is a right wing back with so much potential. He had a very good season playing for Cape Town Spurs last year in the First Division and is definitely player for the future ." @ZaahierAdams