Cape Town City part ways with Jan Olde Riekerink and defender Giannis Potouridis

DURBAN – Cape Town City confirmed that they have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Jan Olde Riekerink.

The Dutchman was placed on leave by the Western Cape club earlier this month following a poor run of form.

City have struggled for consistency this season. Though their attack has been one of the most prolific this season, having notched 39 goals so far, their defence has been one of the weakest in the league, having leaked 36 goals.

Only relegation-threatened Chippa United have shipped as many as them whilst relegation bound Black Leopards are the only side that has leaked more goals (42).

“The club can confirm that it has officially parted ways with Coach Jan Olde Riekerink by mutual agreement” stated the club in a statement.

“Jan will return to Europe to continue his coaching career. We thank Jan for his contribution to the City family and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

The 58-year-old Riekerink was appointed as City coach in November 2019, having succeeded Benni McCarthy.

Riekerink who previously coached Galatasaray and SC Heerenveen was in charge of City over 50 games. In that time, he led the club to 19 wins, 13 draws and 18 defeats.

City also bade farewell to Greek defender Giannis Potouridis who had been with the club since 2019.

“City bids farewell to Greek defender Giannis Potouridis after agreeing to mutually part ways in preparation for the new season. We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career,” read a statement.

