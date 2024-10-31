Cape Town City play the best football in the league, says Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi

It’s not often that a coach witnesses his team deliver a thumping 3-0 victory and his first response is to commend the opposition, but that was exactly what Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi did at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening. As the defending Betway Premiership champions looked to keep pace with table-toppers Orlando Pirates, Sundowns scored two goals in the first period via Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa Ribeiro.

After the break, Shalulile completed his brace to make the scoreline comprehensive with just under half the game remaining. Though City stemmed the flow of goals, they were dealt a further blow when they were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when Aprocius Petrus was red-carded. The statistics show that Sundowns were the dominant team with nine shots in total to the three of City. The Brazilians also had the better share of possession with 57%.

Still, Mngqithi sought to compliment City and coach Eric Tinkler. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they beat one of the best teams in the league this evening. 👆![CDATA[]]>🔵@Masandawana | @iDiskiTimes pic.twitter.com/M4EBH1SQoF — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) October 30, 2024

Gushing praise “First I must commend the good work that Eric is doing at Cape Town City,” said Mngqithi. “I think he is one of the lessons about the positive stories that one sees as a coach. I think he has introduced a lot of youngsters who are really doing very well. “And his team plays, in my opinion, the best football in the league.”

Mngqithi went on to say that City had good speed of play, movements of the ball and mobility. “Because sometimes when you did not win, it looks like you did not do anything. But the truth is, I think they are playing some of the best football. And I like to watch their team. And I think I watched five of their matches because they were exciting to watch, I must say.” Finally on the performance of his own charges, the Sundowns mentor was more reserved with his praise.

“I think our build-ups were spot on. We created good opportunities from most of those situations. And it was pleasing to see the team giving a reaction like this, because that's what we expected. “In as much as we scored three, and I'm happy with three, but I still maintain that I think we could have scored more. “And when I look at the chances that we got, I think we could have done even better.