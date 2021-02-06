Cape Town City progress in Nedbank Cup after Tashreeq Morris hat trick

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town City were in rampant mode at the Cape Town Stadium as they hammered Bloemfontein Celtic 4-0 to progress to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. Forward Tashreeq Morris scored a hat trick for the Cape side, while Thabo Nodada also added his name to the scoresheet. This was the Citizen’s second win over the Celtic this season, having defeated them 4-2 in the DStv Premiership, where they are sixth. For Celtic, though, their season has been far from impressive as they are stuck in the bottom half of the standings. ALSO READ: Gabadinho Mhango saves Orlando Pirates blushes with timely Nedbank Cup goal After a successful late push for a top-eight finish last term, the Citizens were earmarked to be serious contenders for the domestic cup competitions - the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup - this season.

But, while they were knocked early in the former competition, they have made a top start to the Nedbank Cup following a rather subdued first half. The two teams barely created scoring chances in the first stanza.

For a second match running, the introduction of Mpho Makola brought a breath of fresh air to Cape Town City’s play. So much so that they got the breakthrough on the hour-mark, Morris pouncing from close-range after a cross from Craig Martin.

Morris would soon aftewards double his tally for the day, heading home from close-range after a delightful corner-kick from Fragie Lakay.

But the former wasn’t done with his contribution for the day, releasing Nodada who rattled the roof of the net with a thunderbolt.

To put the final nail in the coffin, Mdantsane set-up Morris - for his third of the day - as he curled a pass into the bottom corner.

