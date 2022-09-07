Cape Town City put in ‘worst performance of the season’ in goalless draw with Sekhukhune

Cape Town - Eric Tinkler bemoaned Cape Town City’s “worst performance of the season” as his team rued a plethora of missed chances in their goalless draw with Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening. And it was their most in-form goal poacher Khaniya Mayo that was the biggest culprit. Mayo has four goals to his credit already this season, and it should have been at least six after the Sekhukhune encounter.

Within the space of five minutes Mayo should at least have had one goal from two clear-cut scoring opportunities. The first fell at his feet, when unmarked on the penalty spot, Mayo lacked composure and decisiveness by blasting his shot with his stronger left foot way over the crossbar. Tinkler just walked away in frustration as the chance went abegging. FULL TIME | Goalless draw at Athlone Stadium.



Thanks to our fans for your support tonight 🙌



The second was a little bit harder with Mayo actually doing well to rise above the Sekhukhune defence, but once getting there he could not keep his header on target.

Mayo, though, was the only that left his scoring boots in the changeroom. Young midfielder Taahir Goedeman continues to impress with his industrious displays in the engine room, and had a gilt-edged chance to open his Dstv Premiership goal scoring account in the first half. Goalkeeper Darren Keet played a long ball into the Sekhukhune United half, which was poorly dealt with by defender Daniel Cardoso, and the ball perfectly into the path of Goedeman who was clear on goal. Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré did well to come off his line to put pressure on Goedeman and the youngster pushed his ball wide against the upright to let the visitors off the hook.

“It was our worst performance of the season by a long shot,” Tinkler said frankly. “We didn’t play well in the first half. They were pressing us high. We didn’t look to support the build-up play. Our front three were playing too high, and we struggled to get out of the building phase. “But whenever we did breakthrough, we caused them one or two problems, and we should have scored. And as bad as we played today, we had three great chances to kill the game off and we didn’t do it. Overall not a great performance from us at all tonight. We were lethargic and our passing wasn’t crisp and our finishing was poor.” @ZaahierAdams