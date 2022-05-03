Cape Town City, Royal AM target PSL second spot

Johannesburg - With Sundowns now having secured a fifth consecutive league title, the race for second spot in the DSTV Premiership is set to intensify this month. Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has more or less conceded that his side are out of the running for the place that will earn them qualification to next season’s Caf Champions League. Judging from the form of Chiefs recently which has been poor, one would not bet against Zwane being right.

This leaves Royal AM, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates remaining in the running for second spot. Royal AM make a short trip to the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg to play against Maritzburg United in a Kwa-Zulu Natal derby. While Royal AM will be the favourites based on performances alone, Maritzburg will be hungry to get points this season as their relegation battle intensifies. ALSO READ: Coach Fadlu Davids bemoans wasteful Pirates after defeat to TS Galaxy

The Team of Choice are just one point clear of the drop zone. They will not want to have to potentially contest the promotion/relegation playoffs especially after they lost two top attackers in Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Thabiso Kutumela over the past year. Every point from now on for Ernst Middendorp’s side will be vital and they will give it their all to try and frustrate John Maduka’s side. Cape Town City travel to the Eastern Cape to play against Chippa United in another game which will have a big bearing on the race for second spot.

City are currently on a good run of form having not lost in any of their last 10 games. Since the start of 2022, City are unbeaten in the league and have only lost once in all competitions which was their 2-1 loss against Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32.

Should Eric Tinkler’s side finish second in the league this season, they will become the first-ever side from the Western Cape to qualify for Africa’s premier club competition. A win for City against Chippa can potentially see them move up to second place if Royal AM fail to beat Maritzburg United. Unsurprisingly, the controversial Chilli Boys have once again struggled with consistency this season as they have only won one out of their last five games which was their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC.

