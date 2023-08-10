There were mixed fortunes for the Western Cape’s teams in the Dstv Premiership on Wednesday evening. Cape Town City maintained their unbeaten start to the new 2023/24 season with a second successive 1-0 victory over Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium, courtesy of a goal from young midfielder Taahir Goodeman.

City also claimed three points on the opening day of the season when they beat Polokwane City by the same scoreline, and now sit in second place on the table behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have also enjoyed a 100% start. Stellenbosch FC, unfortunately, came crashing back to earth after their opening day victory at home over mighty Orlando Pirates.

Stellies came unstuck against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium through an own goal from new Ivorian defender Ismael Toure. It was a cruel blow for the former Marumo Gallants centre back after his impressive performance on debut against Pirates. Steve Barker’s team now slips down to ninth position and they will be keen to return to winning when they face SuperSport United away in their MTN8 quarter-final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs have endured a miserable return to the top-flight after they suffered their second successive defeat. Coach Shaun Bartlett had emphasised the importance of winning their home matches in the hope staying amongst the elite of the DStv Premiership, but it was unfortunately an unhappy homecoming at Athlone Stadium for the Urban Warriors as they went down 2-0 to Sekhukhune United following their narrow 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium this past Sunday. Spurs are now firmly rooted to the bottom of the log and will be hoping for a change in fortunes, when they become the third Cape team to face Polokwane City in as many games this Saturday.