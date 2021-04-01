Cape Town City ’sign’ Sergio Aguero
CAPE Town City's social media team were on point on Thursday with the announcement of Argentina legend Sergio Aguero as their new signing.
Realizing it was April 1, Cape Town City were quick to post on their official Twitter account that Aguero was relocating to Cape Town now that his Manchester City contract has run out.
"The forward signs a pre-contract signs with the Citizens and joins from Manchester City. #WelcomeKun", the post read.
Aguero is Manchester City legend having scored 257 goals and provided 73 assists in 384 games. It was confirmed this week that the striker will be leaving Pep Gaurdiola's side at the end of the season after playing just 14 times this season and only scoring three goals.
📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of striker Sergio Aguero.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 1, 2021
The forward signs a pre-contract with the Citizens and joins from English Premier League side Manchester City. #WelcomeKun 👋 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/QhQrNm0Zrq
Cape Town City fans were quick to realize it was just an April Fool's joke, but were convinced that owner John Comitis could afford the 33-year-old's high wage demands.
After a fortnight break, Cape Town City are back in action on Saturday where they will face Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium.
Aguero has been linked with a move to City's rivals Manchester United in the English Premier League.
@ZaahierAdams
IOL Sport