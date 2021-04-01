Cape Town City ’sign’ Sergio Aguero

CAPE Town City's social media team were on point on Thursday with the announcement of Argentina legend Sergio Aguero as their new signing.

Realizing it was April 1, Cape Town City were quick to post on their official Twitter account that Aguero was relocating to Cape Town now that his Manchester City contract has run out.

"The forward signs a pre-contract signs with the Citizens and joins from Manchester City. #WelcomeKun", the post read.

Aguero is Manchester City legend having scored 257 goals and provided 73 assists in 384 games. It was confirmed this week that the striker will be leaving Pep Gaurdiola's side at the end of the season after playing just 14 times this season and only scoring three goals.

📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of striker Sergio Aguero.



The forward signs a pre-contract with the Citizens and joins from English Premier League side Manchester City. #WelcomeKun 👋 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/QhQrNm0Zrq — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 1, 2021

Cape Town City fans were quick to realize it was just an April Fool's joke, but were convinced that owner John Comitis could afford the 33-year-old's high wage demands.