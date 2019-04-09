Cape Town City on Tuesday announced the signing of youth international Keith Groeneveld. Photo: @CapeTownCityFC on twitter

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City on Tuesday made a surprise announcement when they confirmed the signing of South African-born Belgian youth-international Keith Groeneveld. The 19-year old signed a 5 year deal with coach Benni McCarthy's Citizens.

With his status as an amateur in Belgium, Groeneveld was able to join City outside of the current transfer window.

While he was born in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, it was in the Belgian Pro League – playing for Belgian outfit Standard Liege – that Groeneveld made his name.

The 19-year old centre back stunned his followers in the football world when he, at the age of only 16, turned down an offer from Arsenal, opting to instead sign his first contract with Liege.

Groeneveld was named in national coach Thabo Senong’s provisional squad for the U20 World Cup coming up later this year.