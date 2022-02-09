Cape Town City Snap up Europe-bound Kajally Drammeh

Cape Town - Cape Town City have further reinforced their attacking options as they snapped up Europe-bound 18-year-old Gambian gem Kajally Drammeh. The Citizens were victims of a mass exodus of virtually all of their best attacking options in the January transfer window as Fagrie Lakay and Bradley Ralani opted for greener pastures.

Coach Eric Tinkler recently revealed the importance of acquiring reinforcements of similar quality to that of their current top scorer Lakay and Ralani. The former Orlando Pirates mentor expressed his delight at being able to add Drammeh to his squad especially because he was being looked at by numerous clubs in Europe. ALSO READ: Cameroonian wonderkid Brice Ambina joins Cape Town City

“He's someone we've been chasing since the beginning of the season, that we only managed now to conclude the deal. We've obviously been watching him every single week, playing in the Gambian Premier League and in the national setup.” “Very creative and highly intelligent footballer. He already shows a level of maturity that he's more than capable of playing at the highest level. There was a lot of interest from Europe. I think we managed to snap up a very talented player.” City supporters will hope the winger will hit the ground running as the team looks to improve their current ninth place position on the DStv Premiership log.