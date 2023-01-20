Cape Town City snatch late winner against TS Galaxy, Sekhukhune into top four after beating Swallows

Durban — Taariq Fielies scored an 88th-minute winner as Cape Town City snatched all three points in a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City on Friday evening. Fielies opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the dying minutes of the match.

Story continues below Advertisement

The big centre-back found himself in a lot of room in the Galaxy box following a scrabble during a corner and reacted quickly to tap home from close range. City moves up above Orlando Pirates into sixth on the DStv premiership log while Galaxy stays in 11, just two points off the relegation zone. Two sides looking to build a gap between themselves and the relegation zone with top 8 permutations in sight met in front of a decent amount of spectators down in Cape Town.

The Cityzens, searching for their second victory in their last three home games made three changes to the side that drew away at Chippa United and their performance in the first half showed signs of a refreshed team. The hosts made inroads in the opening stanza, registering ten goal attempts but their failure to create clear opportunities saw them make just three shots on target, an underwhelming return for a side with most of the ball possession. Galaxy continued their struggles in the final third and proved once more why they're the lowest-scoring team in the division, failing to register a shot on target for over an hour.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two sides rang the changes in the second half in an attempt to influence the result and maybe inject a new level of energy however the dull nature of the match could not be altered. In the other match of the day, Sekhukhune United moved above Kaizer Chiefs on the league standings after a Siphosakhe Ntiya Ntiya strike was enough to seal a 1-0 victory over Swallows FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement