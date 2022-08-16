Cape Town city suffer major blow with goalkeeper Hugo Marques returning home - report

Johannesburg - Cape Town City have reportedly suffered a major blow with goalkeeper Hugo Marques requesting to return home for "personal reasons". Marques, 36, has been City's No 1 since he joined the club at the beginning of last season. He was instrumental in the Citizens achieving their highest-ever Premiership finish as they ended up runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and qualified for the Caf Champions League.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Angolan international was honoured with the 2021-22 PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award, but he will now return home immediately. “He has a pressing family issue to attend to, and the club understands his position, and they’re agreeable to letting him go. Saturday’s game may have been his last in Cape Town City colours,” said a report in FarPost.com. “Of course, leaving amicably, the door may still be open should anything change in the near future.”

Marques' issues at home has certainly been a telling factor in his performances this season. Having conceded just six goals in 14 matches towards the end of last season, Marques has already seen seven slip past him in the first three matches of the new campaign.

Story continues below Advertisement

This has resulted in City losing all three of their league matches, which sees them propping up the standings in last place. City do have a capable replacement in former Bafana Bafana No 1 Darren Keet, who is expected to be in goals when Eric Tinkler’s team host Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening. However, Marques' experience of playing in the top divisions in Europe and previously in the Caf Champions League would have been invaluable when City face Congolese outfit AS Otoho next month.

Story continues below Advertisement

After initially just being signed for one season, Marques penned a one-year extension to his contract for this season and it is hoped that the immensely popular goalkeeper will return to Cape Town shortly. City, have, though signed striker Wayde Lekay from TS Galaxy earlier in the week. @ZaahierAdams

Story continues below Advertisement