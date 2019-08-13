Cape Town City boss John Comitis had tried to get Ajax Cape Town to switch their match to Sunday, but he got no joy from the neighbours. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town City have moved their MTN8 quarter-final clash against Polokwane City to Newlands Rugby Stadium. The match will take place on Saturday at 3pm.

City, the defending champions of the competition, were left with no other choice after both local soccer venues – Cape Town Stadium and Athlone Stadium – were unavailable.

At Cape Town Stadium, the pitch is not yet ready for football, while Athlone is the venue for Ajax Cape Town’s opening First Division match against Free State Stars on Saturday.

City boss John Comitis had tried to get Ajax to switch their match to Sunday, but he got no joy from the neighbours.

As a result, the Cape side, which was established in 2016, will play their first ever game at the iconic rugby venue in Newlands on Saturday.

Last season, City won this competition by beating SuperSport United on penalties.

All the quarter-final fixtures, as announced by the PSL on Tuesday, will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

City kick off proceedings at 3pm on Saturday, followed by Orlando Pirates against Highlands Park at 6pm, and Mamelodi Sundowns facing Bloemfontein Celtic in Atteridgeville at 8.15pm.

The last quarter-final clash will be played on Sunday and sees Wits taking on SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium at 3pm.

MTN8 Fixtures

Saturday – Newlands Rugby Stadium: Cape Town City v Polokwane City, 3pm; Orlando Stadium: Orlando Pirates v Highlands Park, 6pm; Lucas Moripe Stadium: Mamelodi Sundowns v Bloemfontein Celtic, 8.15pm

Sunday – Bidvest Stadium: Bidvest Wits vs SuperSport United, 3pm

