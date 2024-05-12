Cape Town City and TS Galaxy consolidated their spot in the DStv Premiership top eight despite playing to a 1-1 draw in a league encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Both teams would be reasonably happy with the result, especially after the 10th-placed Golden Arrows and the 11th-placed Chippa United also playing to a 1-1 draw in their league match at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

The fifth-placed Galaxy, who are five points ahead of the eighth-placed team Polokwane City, came from behind to get a point in Cape Town after a scrappy affair, which looked like a proper end-of-season outing. The seventh-placed Cape Town City, who are still a point behind Galaxy, opened the scoring shortly before halftime when Darwin Gonzalez finished off a swift counter-attack. The Venezuelan wing got the ball on his own half after a Galaxy attack broke down and found himself in a two-on-one situation. The then took his chance brilliantly after the Galaxy defender backed off, giving Gonzalez a chance to slot home with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Galaxy drew level four minutes after the break when they were awarded a penalty, which looked rather soft. However, Sphiwe Mahlangu stepped up and sent Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet the wrong way to level the scores. At the Mpumalanga Stadium, Brooklyn Poggenpoel gave Chippa United the lead in thde 23rd minute against Golden Arrows. However, Arrows would earn a vital point in the top-eight race when Kagiso Malinga scored the equaliser in the 72nd minute.