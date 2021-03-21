Cape Town City ’want to find their way up’ after Golden Arrows draw

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink is hoping a stretch of home games coming up will be the tonic required to change his team's fortunes. City put in an impressive performance in Durban on Saturday afternoon, holding the in-form Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw. It was a much-needed point with City last having won a game in the DStv Premiership on the 24 January, when they beat the self-same Arrows 4-2 at the Cape Town Stadium. But with the Citizens firmly back at home for four of their five next games - they only travel to Johannesburg once to face Kaizer Chiefs over that period - Olde Riekerink is hoping familiar surroundings will ignite his team. ALSO READ: Maritzburg United climb out of relegation zone after beating TS Galaxy

"We knew it was going to be a difficult match. Arrows are second on the log and we haven't had a great run in the competition but I think if you watched the game, you would have seen that we deserved the win," the Dutchman said.

"I am happy with the way we played in these difficult circumstances using all the qualities of all the players. It was a good draw against the second placed team. Our next five games, four of them are at home, so I hope from here we can find our way back up."

City certainly haven't played poor football across the last seven matches. They still manage to dominate possession and create numerous chances.

It is often a lack of concentration with an individual error proving costly, but also as is often the case when a team is under pressure, the rub of the green has gone against them on numerous occasions.

"We scored a good goal in the first half and the we get a goal against us, which I saw afterwards was off side," Riekerink said.

"The second half I was very happy with the way we played. We created a few very good opportunities to win the game. Only at the end Arrows also created some opportunities."

