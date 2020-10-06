Cape Town City welcome back its classy citizen Ngoma

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Ever since the days of Pele and Maradona, the No 10 shirt at any football club has been reserved for its classiest player. Cape Town City, therefore, had no hesitation handing it to Aubrey Ngoma on Tuesday upon the attacker’s return to his former club after three miserable seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. Although Ngoma’s deal is only a season-long loan, the veteran will be eager to get back on the park again after only playing 12 times in three seasons for the triple champions. The 31-year-old was involved in a tug-of-war with City and Premiership returnees Moroka Swallows, but ultimately opted for the club where he previously formed a deadly partnership upfront with current Kaizer Chiefs striker Lebogang Manyama in City’s maiden season in the top-flight back in the 2016-17 season. Ngoma struck a particularly memorable goal that season in the Cape Town derby when he deftly chipped Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Jody Abrahams from outside the box.

“I’m just glad that I’m back here,” Ngoma said in a video released by City on social media. “I just have to work hard and hopefully continue where I left off.”

City coach Jan Olde Riekerink will certainly hope Ngoma hits the ground running, especially with ace hitman Kermit Erasmus moving in the opposite direction to Chloorkop earlier this week. Erasmus was City’s leading target-man last season, finishing the campaign with 13 goals, and Ngoma will have to fill that void.

Back home. Back with that swag 🤩![CDATA[]]>💙



📍Cape Town Stadium #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/aWHxCPO7Iz — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 6, 2020

It has been a busy period for City in the transfer market with long-time utility player Ebrahim Seedat moving to TS Galaxy earlier in the week. The 27-year-old has been part of City’s squad since the club’s inception.

Seedat’s departure has, though, been offset with midfielder Shane Roberts signing a long-term extension at the Citizens. Roberts, 22, penned a four-year deal after greatly maturing under Olde Riekerink’s tutelage as the talented youngster showed off his potential in 17 appearances for City last season in all competitions.

Ngoma is expected to make his first appearance in a City shirt again when the Citizens travel to Soweto next week to face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

@ZaahierAdams