Cape Town City welcome Caf Champions League challenge

Cape Town - Pre-season proceedings are fully underway at various Premier Soccer League clubs around the country and it is no different down for Cape Town City as they are gearing up for their most challenging season yet. The Cityzens had one of the most impressive second round performances of a Premiership season in recent history, losing just one of their last 14 matches while managing seven victories and six draws in the process.

Eric Tinkler and his men's efforts were rewarded with a spot in next season's Caf Champions League, the first in the club's six-year existence. Their qualification will mean more games which will require better management of the current workload of players and perhaps a few additional faces as well. Tinkler will understand the importance of preparation and squad depth ahead of the new campaign having been involved in continental competition before during his stint with Orlando Pirates. Numerous clubs have traded places in continental qualification over the years in the DStv Premiership. Most recently, Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu received harsh lessons on the importance of not just squad depth but also with the requisite skill and quality.

The demands of not only the physical aspect, but also the mental and emotional toll presented by these competitions is also an often understated factor in the local game. City have in their squad a select few players that have been there and done that on the continent.

While Mpho Makola, Darren Keet and Thamsanqa Mkhize add essential grit and experience, Tinkler will feel a bulk up in personality and leadership will aid their charge for another impressive domestic charge for all available trophies and a decent run in their inaugural champions league season. City owner John Comitis will be best pleased by the club's ability to retain their best players following a season in which they proved their mettle and quality on their way to finishing as runners up in the league. The club's all time scorer, Mduduzi Mdantshane's mercurial transition from a defensive midfielder in the colours of Baroka into a prolific playmaking goalscorer has been wonderful to watch over the years, and will surely add further gloss in the frontline of City alongside rising star Khanyisa Mayo.

Household names like Lebogang Manyama and Ayanda Patosi, who were both once on the books of City and Thabang Monare continue to be linked with the club, however, it remains to be seen whether those deals could be sealed anytime soon with pre-season already in full swing. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport