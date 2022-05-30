Cape Town City’s award-winning goalkeeper Hugo Marques wants to ‘conquer Africa’ next season

Cape Town - Cape Town City’s award-winning goalkeeper Hugo Marques wants to “conquer Africa” with the Citizens next season. Hugo, 36, has been a revelation for the City since signing a one-year contract at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The veteran Angolan international shot-stopper, who has over 20 years experience playing in Portugal having graduated from the FC Porto youth system, arrived from Farense FC merely as cover for the injured Darren Keet.

Story continues below Advertisement

But with each passing game Hugo’s value to City grew immeasurably. He was instrumental in guiding Eric Tinkler’s side to the MTN8 Final, where he delivered a brilliant performance during the game before saving two penalties in the resultant shootout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Furthermore, Hugo was monumental in the Dstv Premiership where he kept 15 clean sheets, conceding just 23 goals in 2520 minutes of league football this past season. With Hugo marshalling the City defence from the back, the Citizens let in just five goals from February until the end of May. ALSO READ: Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns win big at PSL Awards

This is a spectacular turnaround considering City had one of the worst defensive records the previous season when they leaked 42 goals. These performances have not gone unnoticed with Hugo walking away with the PSL “Goalkeeper of the Season” prize at the PSL Awards evening on Sunday night, where he beat off challenges from Amazulu’s Vela Mothwa and Toaster Nsabata from Sekhukhune United. He was also honoured with the Player of the Season award at City’s prize-giving last week. “It’s a big honour for me to put my name side by side with the big goalkeepers of South Africa,” Hugo said upon receiving the PSL Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Andile Jali's remarkable dominance with Mamelodi Sundowns rewarded at PSL Awards Furthermore, despite Keet returning from injury and saving a penalty with his very first touch against Baroka FC at DHL Stadium in March, the City management have rewarded Hugo with a further one-year extension to his contract. This was a critical decision from Tinkler and chairman John Comitis with Hugo’s experience set to be invaluable next season when City compete in the CAF Champions League for the first time after finishing runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Dstv Premiership.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hugo has previously played in the CAF Champions League during a stint for Angolan side C.D. Primeiro de Agosto back in 2013/14, while he also has further continental experience as he is currently in camp with the Angolan national team preparing for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic in Talatona on Wednesday. “I hope next season I am going to be there again because I am going to work hard and try to do the same or better. Let’s go conquer Africa!” the goalkeeper added. @ZaahierAdams