CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City's Greek centre-back Giannis Potouridis is aiming to become a first-team regular.
The 27-year-old left-footer started the last two matches in the Premiership and in the first was named Man of the Match when the Citizens beat Bidvest Wits 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium.
“The hard work I’ve put in is paying dividends,” said Potouridis. “But the credit must go to the team first and foremost, the boys have worked hard to turn around our season under coach Jan Olde Riekerink and the wins we’ve had this year have lifted the spirits in the camp.
“When I arrived at the club in late October I knew I had my work cut out,” he continued. “Adjusting to the pace and speed of the game was always going to be a challenge but my thinking got faster by training with guys who have played in this league for many years, so I could respond better to the new environment.
“I knew I had to work hard and give 100% to get the opportunity when given by the coach. I feel like I am being brought into the team slowly but in time I’m sure I will earn a regular place. It definitely inspires you to keep pushing hard and giving your best in matches.”