Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was inspiration behind Cape Town City’s win over Kaizer Chiefs

Darwin Gonzalez celebrates his goal with teammates in City’s win against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - The secret behind Cape Town City’s 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs has been revealed.

It wasn’t a tactical change of formation by coach Eric Tinkler. Or the energetic running from Venezuelan forward Darwin Gonzalez, the passion vision of youngster Taahir Goedeman in midfield or Nathan Fasika and Taariq Fielies being solid in defence.

Instead, it was an inspirational pre-match talk in the dressing-room from Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

City had not tasted victory in five previous Premiership matches this season, ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Hill-Lewis, who is an avid sports fan and passionately supported the Stormers during their run to the United Rugby Championship title earlier this year, believed it was time to take matters into his own hands by paying City a pre-match visit.

The 35-year-old simply reminded the players of what it means to represent Cape Town, and how important it was for the city to have a successful football team.

Tinkler’s team certainly came out with renewed enthusiasm as they shocked Chiefs with a goal in the fifth minute through Gonzales before Fasika made sure of all three points with a brilliant header.

Hill-Lewis was ecstatic with the victory, posting a picture of himself celebrating on the field after the game, with the caption: “And we’re finally off! First win of the season and this is how I feel about it.”

