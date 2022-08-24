Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was inspiration behind Cape Town City’s win over Kaizer Chiefs

It wasn’t a tactical change of formation by coach Eric Tinkler. Or the energetic running from Venezuelan forward Darwin Gonzalez, the passion vision of youngster Taahir Goedeman in midfield or Nathan Fasika and Taariq Fielies being solid in defence.

Cape Town - The secret behind Cape Town City’s 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs has been revealed.

Instead, it was an inspirational pre-match talk in the dressing-room from Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

City had not tasted victory in five previous Premiership matches this season, ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

What a privilege to be able to speak to the Cape Town City guys ahead of their clash with Amakhosi tonight.



It’s gonna be a cracker! #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/AzCk1JlcAH — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 23, 2022

Hill-Lewis, who is an avid sports fan and passionately supported the Stormers during their run to the United Rugby Championship title earlier this year, believed it was time to take matters into his own hands by paying City a pre-match visit.