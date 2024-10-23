Cape Town Spurs' Ernst Middendorp calls for investigation into officiating in Motsepe Foundation Championship

Cape Town Spurs head coach Ernst Middendorp has called on Safa and the PSL to investigate the standard officiating in Motsepe Foundation Championship. The Urban Warriors were relegated from the top flight last season and are aiming to make a comeback to the Betway Premiership next season.

However, things have not gone as planned for Spurs as they find themselves in ninth position in the league, having collected just nine points from seven games. The German coach has also attributed some of his team’s poor results to the officiating in the second tier. URGENT ACTION NEEDED!!



Officiating in sports is a legitimate career that demands respect and professionalism. No one would tolerate the current working conditions they face. It’s imperative that our leaders take decisive action before it’s too late! pic.twitter.com/7XOEAygKX4

— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) October 22, 2024 “After experiencing now seven games in the Patrice-Motsepe-Foundation-League I am brave to say that referees internationally guide games to a desired outcome. Referee decisions are influenced by ‘social forces’ – evidence is available!,” Middendorp told his club’s webisite. In a passionate speech following their 1-1 draw against Upington City over the weekend, Middendorp criticized the officiating, stating it was simply ‘unacceptable’.

“Penalties today at least two, it’s clear handball 20 metres in front the linesman. The pants from this opponent, Upington is in his hands but what happens? Go on this not acceptable anymore. “We have had it in Durban City game, we had it Milford game, we had it here now. It has even started in our home games I can accept when it’s away games but in home games, we see irritation of the highest level,” Middendorp said. Middendorp added that if South African football wants to progress, investigations should be conducted to examine officiating in the second tier.

“The referees in this moment how they acting, how they are running around on the stage. I think they make themselves fools. “Make it very clear this is not acceptable and this should be investigated immediately if we want to have a fair development, fair progress for the rest running in the NFD. “I hope you will hear it and and hope you will do something, it does not matter if it’s PSL, if it’s NFD or Safa but do something and if you want to take out for the rest of the season do it,” Middendorp concluded.