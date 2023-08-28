Cape Town Spurs give beleaguered Shaun Bartlett vote of confidence as struggles continue

Struggling Cape Town Spurs have backed under pressure head coach Shaun Bartett to turn things around after a difficult start to the new season. The Urban Warriors are back in the top flight for the first time in a number of years after securing promotion at the expense of Maritzburg United at the back end of last season.

Naturally, speculation surrounding Bartlett’s future has been rife, but the club has been quick to quell such rumours by issuing a vote of confidence for the former Bafana Bafana captain. “Although our results have been disappointing, coach Shaun Bartlett has the full support of the Cape Town Spurs FC board,” the club said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.