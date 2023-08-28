Independent Online
Monday, August 28, 2023

Cape Town Spurs give beleaguered Shaun Bartlett vote of confidence as struggles continue

Cape Town Spurs cead coach Shaun Bartlett has been given a vote of confidence by the club

FILE - Cape Town Spurs cead coach Shaun Bartlett has been given a vote of confidence by the club. Photo: Bheki Radebe

Published 1h ago

Struggling Cape Town Spurs have backed under pressure head coach Shaun Bartett to turn things around after a difficult start to the new season.

The Urban Warriors are back in the top flight for the first time in a number of years after securing promotion at the expense of Maritzburg United at the back end of last season.

The club’s return to the top flight, however, has been nothing but a nightmare as they’ve started the campaign with four consecutive losses.

They suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss in a game where they were clearly second best against fellow strugglers Chippa United last weekend.

Naturally, speculation surrounding Bartlett’s future has been rife, but the club has been quick to quell such rumours by issuing a vote of confidence for the former Bafana Bafana captain.

“Although our results have been disappointing, coach Shaun Bartlett has the full support of the Cape Town Spurs FC board,” the club said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

“We ask that people respect that Shaun has a contract with the club and refrain and refrain from making unfounded statements in the media to gain cheap publicity for their own personal benefit,” the club said.

Bartlett’s Spurs will be hoping to get their season up and running when they take on Moroka Swallows on Wednesday evening. Should they fail to pick up any points, the pressure will surely mount on the former Kaizer Chiefs star.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cape TownPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer