Cape Town Spurs part ways with Ernst Middendorp after top flight relegation

Cape Town Spurs have parted ways with Ernst Middendorp after the club were relegated from the DStv Premiership. The German Middendorp was appointed in November, and was tasked with helping the newly promoted team stay in the top flight after a difficult start to the season.

The Urban Warriors had four points on the board when Middendorp replaced Bafana Bafana icon Shaun Bartlett, and the club battled valiantly, picking up an impressive 19 points under the former Kaizer Chiefs coach.

Unfortunately, it was not enough, and the Cape Town club’s relegation back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship — the second tier of South African football — was confirmed before the season ended. Citing “restrictive financial environment” in the second tier, club boss Alexi Efstathiou announced on Monday they will not be retaining Middendorp’s services. “On behalf of the board and the club, we would like to convey our sincere gratitude to Ernst for his commitment and dedication over the recent months,” the boss said in a statement on the club’s website.

“The spirited fight that he was able to master in the second phase with our team was nothing short of amazing. “Unfortunately, due to the restrictive financial environment of the NFD, the club was unable to extend the relationship. “There is nothing sinister in the decision as the coach clearly indicated that he was willing to stay on and assist the team in getting promoted back to the PSL,” he concluded.