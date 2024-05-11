Cape Town Spurs relegated after gutsy Richards Bay sink Orlando Pirates

Cape Town Spurs were relegated from the DStv Premiership on Saturday night without kicking a ball after Richards Bay’s famous 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. Richards Bay’s crucial three points against Pirates sealed Spurs’ fate, as the Natal Rich Boyz moved to 27 points on the standings, making it impossible for the 16th-placed Cape side to overtake them on the log.

Sanele Barnes scored the only goal of the match in the first half after slotting home from inside the Pirates penalty area after the Soweto giants failed to deal with a long throw. Richards Baywon four of their last six matches - the only match they lost was against Spurs. They are now just two points behind 14th-placed Royal AM, although their KwaZulu-Natal rivals have a game in hand. Royal AM lost to Mamelodi Sundowns earlier on Saturday, and face the champions again on Tuesday.

Spurs have been relegated with two matches to play, winning just five of their 28 league matches so far this season. They were also involved in four draws, but, in the end, it’s the 19 matches they have lost that made their return to the top-flight a nightmare. At the other end of the table, Pirates spurned the chance to move into second position on the table. The battle for a place in the CAF Champions League is not in their own hands. Pirates are still one point behind Stellenbosch, who also suffered defeat on Saturday when they went down to Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium.