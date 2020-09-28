Cape Town Stars to buy out Dutch shareholding in Ajax Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – The Mother City-based Ajax Cape Town on Monday confirmed that minority shareholders Cape Town Stars (49%) has agreed to purchase the majority shareholding (51%) held by the Dutch Ajax Amsterdam.

The agreement that comes into effect on 1 October 2020, means that the Cape Town team will also undergo a name-change.

A statement from Ajax headquarters at Ikamva read: "Cape Town Stars, the South African minority shareholder of Ajax Cape Town has reached an agreement to take control of the franchise."

"Cape Town Stars, the 49% shareholder of Ajax Cape Town, is pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to acquire the 51% share of the GladAfrica Championship franchise from Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October.

"Cape Town Stars will shortly be in a position to advise on the way forward with regards to the future of the franchise."