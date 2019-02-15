Brandon Theron begins the celebrations after scoring the winning penalty for Cape Umoya United in a shoot-out with Mbombela United at Athlone Stadium on Friday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN – Cape Umoya United booked their place in the Nedbank Cup last-16 with a 4-2 penalty win over Mbombela United after a goalless 120 minutes at a scorching hot Athlone Stadium on Friday afternoon. Both teams, the home side in particular, had their chances to win the game during regulation time, but a combination of wasteful finishing and resolute defending saw the tie go beyond the 90 minutes.

Mbombela, currently in fourth position on the National First Division (NFD) standings, looked the more likely team to snatch victory in extra time, but some valiant late defending by the hosts, who are only three points above the drop zone in the NFD, saw them make it through to the penalty shoot-out.

After both goalkeepers – Wensten van der Linde for Mbombela and Dino Visser for Umoya – had made saves, Van der Linde hit the post with a spot-kick of his own, and it was left to Brandon Theron to slot in the winner for the hosts.

Cape Umoya United players show their elation after beating Mbombela United in the Nedbank Cup last-16 on Friday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Umoya are one of six NFD clubs still in the competition – the others being Tshakhuma Madzivhandila, Witbank Spurs, Jomo Cosmos, Richards Bay and TS Galaxy, all of whom play this weekend – along with third tier outfit The Magic FC, who take on Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Brandon Theron is grabbed by a member of the Cape Umoya United support staff after slotting the decisive penalty. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

African News Agency (ANA)