Captain Innocent Maela could return for Orlando Pirates against AmaZulu, Thabang Monare still a doubt

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela could be available for his team’s clash against AmaZulu in the MTN8 final, while Thabang Monare is still a doubt. Last Saturday, Maela was stretched off after sustaining an injury early on in their 1-0 loss to rivals Kaizer Chiefs and was replaced by Paseka Mako.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Maela was fit enough to address the media ahead of their clash against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday where Pirates be gunning for the MTN8 crown. Quizzed on whether or not he will be available to lead the team for the first time as captain in a Cup final, Maela said he was waiting for a medical report. “People saw that I couldn’t finish the match due to a niggle that I had. But I am still busy with the team doctors and physios. It’s still early to tell,” Maela said.

“I feel good though, and I am confident (I’ll be fit for the match on Saturday). But we’ll see as the week goes. There’s nothing that has been confirmed.” Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch was the notable absentee from Pirates' first training session ahead of the MTN8 final after sustaining a long-term injury. But Pirates could also miss Monare who was sidelined from the group session as he joined the players who are working their way back to full fitness.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’ve started doing partial training with the team. And it’s looking good,” said Monare last played against TS Galaxy in early September. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport