Daniel Cardoso converted an equalising penalty for Kaizer Chiefs against Free State Stars. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

NELSPRUIT – Kaizer Chiefs failed to take all three points from their PSL encounter with Free State Stars as the contest at Mbombela Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon. Amakhosi, who restored Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro to the starting XI, started the brighter, but were stagnant with their attacking threat for much of the opening period.

Castro, though, did get a good chance, but his effort failed to break the deadlock.

Paulus Masehe then nearly put his side in front, but Bruce Bvuma was fortunate to see the strike swerve away from goal.

The Chiefs shot-stopper was called into action once more as Sibusiso Hlubi hit a free kick on target to no avail, and the teams headed down the tunnel without troubling the scorers.

The match then burst into life in the 53rd minute after a calamitous error at the back for Chiefs, with Hlubi slotting past the helpless Bvuma.

Chiefs then restored parity when defender Daniel Cardoso converted his chance from the spot in the 65th minute.

Feeling aggrieved, Stars threw everything forward, and were nearly rewarded for their effort but Harris Tchilimbou headed wide.

The final 15 minutes produced a number of half-chances, but lacked the quality to finish off any effort in the final third.

A 1-1 draw that could yet have big ramifications after both coaches accused the referee of poor work in their post-match talk.

Amakhosi’s place in the top eight remains precarious after a sixth league match without a win, while the visitors’ relegation fight will continue.

African News Agency (ANA)