Case levelled against Orlando Pirates postponed to February, Golden Arrows verdict reserved

The case levelled against Orlando Pirates following the manhandling of TS Galaxy’s chairman Tim Sukazi by their security personnel at Orlando Stadium has been postponed for February 15, the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said on Wednesday night. On December 11, disturbing footage from Orlando went viral as Sukazi was visibly denied entry to the dressing room after a brawl with Pirates' security, despite the fact that he was in possession of an “all access” accreditation card.

The Bucs were subsequently found guilty of the altercation, while they were set to appear before the league’s Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday afternoon – where they pleaded “not guilty” to the case levelled against the club. However, the matter had to be postponed to February 15 as one of Pirates’ officials - Thandi Merafe - is busy with CAF duties. The Pirates Media officer is accused of slapping her Galaxy counterpart Minenhle Mkhize during the brawl. “Charges were formally put to Pirates, of which they pleaded not guilty,” Majavu said. “The matter had to be postponed to February15 for evidence to be let. One of the main witnesses of Pirates is currently out of the country on Caf business.

“Under those circumstances, the committee deemed it prudent to grant the postponement to the 15th of February where the matter will resume and hopefully will be finalised. Once it is finalised, I’ll give a further outcome therefore.” ALSO READ: Chiefs and PSL to agree on an arbitrator by Monday, Pirates and Galaxy smoke peace pipe Early on Wednesday, online publication TimesLive reported that the case of common assault levelled against Merafe was dropped at the Orlando Police Station. Pirates had retaliated with a case of their own against the Rockets.

“Both dockets are closed and finalised,” Nomvula Mbense from Orlando Police Station told TimesLIVE. "Cas 436/01/2021 is closed undetected. There was no prospect of a successful prosecution in the case of Cas 173/12/2021.” Meanwhile, Golden Arrows’ verdict for fielding Simo Mbhele, who’s deemed as an ineligible player to play professional football after he didn’t get his international clearance from Portuguese outfit 1º Dezembro, was reserved by the DC. “That matter was argued fully before the DC and judgement has been reserved. But as soon as judgement has been handed down by the DC, I’ll once again communicate it,” Majavu said in his closing remarks to the PSL media group.