Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula posted an emotional message to the club after securing a move to a Major Soccer League team. Mailula recently completed a move to Toronto FC, the Canadian club that ply their trade in the MLS, becoming the latest South African to move to North America.

After impressing in his first season for the Brazilians, Mailula headed to America, and will get the chance to complete on the same stage as global soccer icon Lionel Messi. “I want to take this opportunity to thank the President and Chairman for taking care of me for a whole 9 years at Sundowns,” the 22-year-old wrote on his Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mailula Cassius (@mailula.cassius)

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. To all the Mamelodi Sundowns academy coaches, thank you for helping me and guiding me throughout my time at the academy. You mean so much to me because I wouldn’t be where I am today without you guys,” he added. Having already started training with his new club, Mailula could play his first game this coming Monday when they take on fellow Canadian team Montreal FC. Later in September, Mailula will get the opportunity to share the pitch with arguably the greatest player of all time when they travel to Florida to play Messi’s Inter Miami.