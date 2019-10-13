At FNB Stadium yesterday Kaizer Chiefs hammered Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 to bag the second edition of the Shell Helix Ultra Cup.
It was not your ideal domestic clash, judging by all the yellow seats in the stands, but those that braved the sunny weather were in for a treat in this mid-season friendly.
It was, however, the Chiefs fans who left this World Cup venue in jovial mode due to the result and their team’s starting Xl which consisted of their regulars, and also unfamiliar faces like Leonardo Castro, Dumisani Zuma and Philani Zulu.
The fact that Chiefs were not taking this encounter lightly must have been some consolation for Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane, who needed his players to face a strong challenge especially with the Caf Champions League gruelling group stage matches against Wydad Casablanca, Pedro de Luanda and USM Alger, just around the corner.