Khama Billiat helped Kaizer Chiefs to a 4-1 win against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Shell Helix Cup. Photo: BackpagePix It was not an official contest, but it is a performance like this that will make the Amakhosi faithful start believing that the glory days are not far away after their four-season trophy drought. At FNB Stadium yesterday Kaizer Chiefs hammered Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 to bag the second edition of the Shell Helix Ultra Cup. It was not your ideal domestic clash, judging by all the yellow seats in the stands, but those that braved the sunny weather were in for a treat in this mid-season friendly. It was, however, the Chiefs fans who left this World Cup venue in jovial mode due to the result and their team’s starting Xl which consisted of their regulars, and also unfamiliar faces like Leonardo Castro, Dumisani Zuma and Philani Zulu. The fact that Chiefs were not taking this encounter lightly must have been some consolation for Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane, who needed his players to face a strong challenge especially with the Caf Champions League gruelling group stage matches against Wydad Casablanca, Pedro de Luanda and USM Alger, just around the corner.

And unlike last season when the Brazilians came here and claimed the bragging rights after a 2-1 with victory with their second-string team, yesterday they were taught a serious lesson about why there’s nothing such as a friendly when they come to Soweto.

Chiefs went into the break sitting comfortably with a 4-0 lead which must have played with Mosimane's emotions as he watched his former strikers, Khama Billiat and Castro, combine to demolish his lacklustre defence. As early as the eighth minute that combination, which lacked (Keagan) Dolly to complete the once famous “CBD” combo that won the 2016 Caf Champions League for the Brazilians, put Chiefs into the driving seat.

Billiat benefited from a superb pass before lacing a low-drive that came off Reyaad Pieterse’s woodwork only for Castro to pounce on the rebound.

The two teams now turn their focus to the Telkom Knockout last 16 round next weekend before squaring off in a Premiership tussle on October 27.

@mihlalibaleka





Sunday Independent

