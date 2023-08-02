The conclusion of last season has set up the new campaign quite nicely, with the Premiership set for rare competitiveness at the top end. All three trophies remained in Gauteng with Mamelodi Sundowns clinching the league once more, with Orlando Pirates taking the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles to Soweto.

Clubs around South Africa have been working tirelessly to ready themselves for the new season with new players joining the top flight. The most successful region in SA football, Gauteng is getting ready for another competitive campaign. The likes of Sundowns, Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Swallows FC will fly the flag for the province once more.

The Brazilians are currently on a historical run, having won the last six league titles, with the Buccaneers and Matsatsantsa the closest contenders to end that championship-winning run. Although Sundowns have prioritised continental football over the years, competing on all fronts remains on their agenda and their refreshment of their squad signals their intent. Pirates should be serious rivals this season, with seven new arrivals already added to the double clinching squad of the last campaign.

Coach Jose Riveiro will hunt down Sundowns, but also look for a sustainable campaign in his first season in the Caf Champions League. SuperSport, on the other hand, have never looked more primed for take-off, with the permanent signing of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Grant Margeman lifting the Pretoria-based outfit. The duo mesmerised under coach Gavin Hunt last season and will hope their growing bond will provide a platform for both domestic and continental success as they return to the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Chiefs project has been once again passed onto a different coach, with former Bafana Bafana mentor Molefi Ntseki taking over the reins from Arthur Zwane. The eight-year trophy drought has now become a weight on Ntseki’s shoulders and also intensified the heat on the club overall. For Swallows, meanwhile, the future appears to be filled with possibility and hope following the appointment of Steve Komphela, who later roped in Andile Jali as the club’s marquee signing.