Cavin Johnson appointed Black Leopards coach









Former AmaZulu boss Cavin Johnson has taken over at Black Leopards following the sacking of Luc Eymael. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – A rejuvenated Cavin Johnson has set his sights on taking the struggling Black Leopards to greater heights. Leopards recently cut ties with Belgian mentor Luc Eymael, and on Sunday, they secured the services of Johnson, who has penned a one-year deal. His last job was at AmaZulu before he was shown the door. In an interview with Independent Media on Sunday, Johnson explained that he is feeling a lot fresher and is ready to rumble for his new post. “Yes, I feel a lot more relaxed now after taking a break. I spent time with the family, and I’m ready for the new adventure. It is part of football,” he stated.

Johnson has had stints with the likes of Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu over the years, and is a big believer in youngsters.

He also worked as a coach at the School of Excellence, which produced players like Steven Pienaar, who went to become one of the greatest midfielders in South African football.

“I’ve just signed a contract two or three hours ago. I prefer to go to work, and then we can start to set goals,” he said.

The first task for Johnson and his troops will be to get out of the relegation zone. They are currently 11th on the log with 16 points after 14 games, just three ahead of bottom-of-the-table Polokwane City

“The club wants to win. That’s the main priority. They want results quickly, but I’m fortunate to have a chairman (David Thidiela) that understands,” he said.

“How you win, it is important. How you lose, it is also important. Obviously, I want the club to do well.”

Johnson’s first assignment is away to Highlands Park on Sunday at 3.30pm.

