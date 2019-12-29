DURBAN – A rejuvenated Cavin Johnson has set his sights on taking the struggling Black Leopards to greater heights.
Leopards recently cut ties with Belgian mentor Luc Eymael, and on Sunday, they secured the services of Johnson, who has penned a one-year deal.
His last job was at AmaZulu before he was shown the door.
In an interview with Independent Media on Sunday, Johnson explained that he is feeling a lot fresher and is ready to rumble for his new post.
“Yes, I feel a lot more relaxed now after taking a break. I spent time with the family, and I’m ready for the new adventure. It is part of football,” he stated.