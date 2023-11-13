Cavin Johnson insists Kaizer Chiefs players cut from the right cloth

Cavin Johnson has waxed lyrical about the calibre of Kaizer Chiefs and he believes that the club will soon turn their fortunes around. Chiefs lost 1-0 against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby – courtesy of Evidence Makgopa’s early strike – at a sold- out FNB Stadium on Saturday. It wasn’t only a defeat that subjected them to their first derby loss in the league in six matches, but one that saw the club’s struggles continue to mount.

Chiefs have lost out on two trophies this season as their eight-year trophy drought continued, which also resulted in the sacking of coach Molefi Ntseki earlier this season. Ntseki’s replacement, interim coach Johnson, hasn’t done so well either, having lost two of his three matches in charge as Chiefs continue to stutter in the title race.

Failure to honour Saturday’s loss didn’t only see the team trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have three games in hand, by 12 points in the DStv Premiership but they failed to honour a key figure at the club as well. Chiefs’ founder Kaizer Motaung was inducted into the SA Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, and the team was expected to honour him with a win.

Johnson isn’t reading too much into the negativity that has surrounded the club in recent months as he believes that they can get back to their best. “I think there’s so much pressure and there’s so many fans, and that’s why people think it’s difficult to coach this team,” Johnson said. “But it’s not. It’s about the cloth that runs through this team that we need to respect and something we don’t respect. It’s about going to Kaizer Chiefs and understanding who Kaizer (Motaung) is, and making sure that the personnel that’s within the team knows what this brand is about.”

Johnson is right. The players will have to know that they can’t deliver a poor performance like they did in the Soweto derby, especially in the first half. After all, they do not only play for one of the biggest teams on the continent but this is one of the most sought-after derbies as it’s the biggest event on the sporting calendar in South Africa. But despite his troops’ poor performance and negative attitude – as some threw their hands in the air in exasperation after every chance missed, or fought with each other – Johnson says they’ll get it right. “Like I said, I am happy. Football is a game of moments. Those are the little things that the analysts and tacticians must take note of,” Johnson said.

“But we must work on that. So yes, some of the things I am not happy with. And we need to improve on that part of the game.”

Under the microscope Chiefs’ struggles this season have resulted in some of their players being scrutinised on whether they are able to withstand the pressure that comes with playing for the club. Johnson, though, has backed his soldiers, saying they need to find enough motivation to be at their best – something they’ll be hoping to achieve during the Fifa break. “I think we have enough quality in the team. I think the way we analysed and assessed them as part of the Chiefs family needs to be better,” he said.