Kaizer Chiefs will have to pull together ahead of two tough matches against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns after their players were involved in an argument in the dressing room at the weekend. Chiefs were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Simphiwe Mcineka’s 64th minute goal was enough to see the home side walk away with all three points in a clash which Chiefs would have banked on to get all three points in their fight for a top-eight spot. However, the defeat saw Amakhosi drop down two places to 10th in the standings following a third successive league defeat. “I can tell you that my players in the dressing room are arguing with each other because these are the things we know we should be better at, but it was not to be today,” interim Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson said after the match.

With six games left, Chiefs have to turn the corner to try and qualify for next season’s MTN8 tournament. But they face two tough assignments, taking on Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport on Saturday before taking on champions and runaway league leaders Sundowns the following Tuesday.