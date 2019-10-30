CAPE TOWN – Bloemfontein Celtic came back strongly in the second half of their league clash with SuperSport United on Wednesday night at the Dr Molemela Stadium to earn a 1-1 draw.
The Pretoria outfit had taken the lead early on through Aubrey Modiba, but having spurned a number of chances to drive home their advantage, Celtic equalised in the 50th minute through Sera Motebang.
The match got off to a very lively start, with both teams having chances, although it was the visitors who were a greater threat.
And they were to go ahead after 18 minutes when Modiba curled a beauty of a free-kick around the wall and into the back of the net.
Celtic nearly made an immediate reply when moments after the restart they went on an attack which ended with Maloisane Ramasimong striking the crossbar from a tight angle.