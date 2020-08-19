Celtic stun Premiership log-leaders Chiefs with a convincing 3-1 win

Mid-table side Bloemfontein Celtic shocked Kaizer Chiefs with a 3-1 win in their PSL Absa Premiership match at the AmaTuks Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday evening. The teams were level pegging at 1-all at the half-time break. Following this defeat, Chiefs are six points clear at the top of the Premiership table, while Celtic moved up to 10th position. It was only the second time in 25 league outings between the two teams that Celtic had beaten Chiefs. Chiefs' first territorial advantage counted for nought by the time the teams retreated to the dressing rooms for the halftime.

Central defender Eric Mathoho gave Chiefs the lead in the 35th minute after he outjumped the opposition defence to connect with a corner by midfielder Bernard Parker. It was Mathoho's fifth goal of the season (1-0).

It seemed like that would be the only score of the opening half, but Celtic had other ideas. On the stroke of halftime, striker Sera Motebang scored the equaliser, courtesy of an assist play by defender Sifiso Ngobeni (1-1).

Victor Letsoalo of Bloemfontein Celtic is challenged by Ramahlwe Mphahlele of Kaizer Chiefs during the match at Dobsonville Stadium on 19 August 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The teams had hardly settled down to second-half play when Motebang, the Lesotho international striker, scored again and Celtic took the lead for the first time in the match (2-1).

For a moment, Celtic's players anxiously looked at the assistant referee, fearing he might wave the flag to indicate 'offsides' but mercifully for Celtic, that did not happen.

Chiefs swiftly regrouped and managed to wrest the initiative for a while. They fashioned a few scoring chances, but these were all spurned. The best scoring chance fell to striker Khama Billiat, who played fairly deep in this game.

Lantshene Phalane of Bloemfontein Celtic is challenged by Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs during the match at Dobsonville Stadium on 19 August 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Celtic delivered another shock in the 74th minute when Victor Letsoalo scored to give his side a commanding 3-1, and by this time the match suddenly looked beyond Chiefs.

All hopes of Chiefs staging a face-saving fightback evaporated in the chilly Tshwane night air as Celtic continued to apply pressure relentlessly as the game wound to its close.

