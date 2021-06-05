Champions Mamelodi Sundowns hammer Cape Town City to end season on a high

CAPE TOWN – DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns signed off a sublime record-breaking season with a well-taken 3-0 win over Cape Town City, at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on Saturday.

Goals were at a premium on the final day of the 2020-21 Premiership season, but Sundowns showed their championship mettle by scoring thrice without reply at the Sundowns fortress. None of the other 17 teams scored more than one goal on Saturday.

Sundowns recorded a runaway league winning margin of 13 points.

A 10th-minute free-kick brought Sundowns' dead-ball specialist Lyle Lakay into play. He did not disappoint with a trademark over-the-wall strike that left City goalkeeper Marc Anderson flatfooted between the sticks.

Towards the end of the match, Namibian-born Peter Shalulile, Sundowns ace goalmouth poacher, scored twice in the space of three minutes. The two-goal blitz knocked the stuffing out of City who were harbouring hopes of snatching a late goal.

The brace gave Shalulile his 15th goal of the season and will he end season one goal between SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler who with 16 goals is the PSL's leading goalscorer.

At the Harry Gwala Stadium, hosts Maritzburg United held KwaZulu-Natal rivals AmaZulu to a goalless draw.

With this result, AmaZulu cemented their second-place finish and a possible spot in next season's CAF Champions League.

The result also meant that Maritzburg managed to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

At the Orlando Stadium, Soweto, Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by visiting Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Pirates finished in third place and secured their CAF Confederation Cup slot next season. They will be joined by TTM in Africa after they qualified as the Nedbank Cup winners.

At the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Durban, Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch, played to a goalless draw.

Arrows, one of the form sides this season, finished in fourth place. Relegation-threatened Stellenbosch managed to the relegation axe.

