Change in fortunes as interim coach Kurt Lentjies steers Chippa United to away win over Baroka

Cape Town - Chippa United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Baroka FC in the DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening. Mogakolodi Ngele's solitary goal took the Chilli Boys to the 12th spot on the league standings, while Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele slipped down to 13th place on the log.

The Chilli Boys saw most of the ball in the opening stages, but they could not seriously test goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke in the hosts' goal-posts. Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele grew in confidence as the game progressed, and Sekela Sithole fired over the crossbar after being set up by Evidence Makgopa in the 25th minute. Chippa finished the first half the stronger of the two teams, but Bienvenu Eva Nga and Thabiso Lebitso were both denied by Masuluke, and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

Manuel Kambala and Richard Mbulu were introduced by under-pressure Baroka coach Matsimela Thoka as the hosts looked to regain control of the game and also break the deadlock. Mbulu, who was on national duty with Malawi during the recent Fifa international break, had a chance to open the scoring, but he failed to keep his header on target. Newly-appointed Chippa interim coach Kurt Lentjies, who was in charge of his first game, introduced Jemondre Dickens in the 73rd minute as the Chilli Boys looked to snatch a late winning goal.