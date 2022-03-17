Change of fortunes for beleaguered Kearyn Baccus at Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - Kearyn Baccus has had a terrible time at Kaizer Chiefs since the arrival of head coach Stuart Baxter. The New Zealand international has more often than not been out of the match day squad for a large part of the season.

The first two seasons of his Chiefs career under coaches Ernst Middendorp and then Gavin Hunt have been fairly decent, averaging 17 appearances in the league. The arrival of Baxter, however, has seen him feature just six times this season. The 30-year-old midfielder has been showing glimpses of his former self in the new year and has been rewarded, featuring in all of Chiefs matches in 2022. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs need to win after hogging the headlines recently

The Durban-born man has embraced his role in the team and aims to push on from the opportunities he is being given with less than 10 games remaining this season. "I'm happy to be a part of what's going on right now with the change of form in terms of results. I'm always happy to help the boys and make my contribution." "I'm really grateful for the opportunity I'm getting now and we're gonna fight until the end. Hopefully by the time we finish the last 10 games, we're going to be in a good position," he said.

The Amakhosi welcome the visit of 11th-placed Golden Arrows this weekend having not played the reverse fixture due a Covid-19 outbreak that forced a shutdown of the club's facilities in December.

Baccus, who is expected to be a part of the Chiefs midfield revealed that they're not taking this game lightly and will approach it with the right mentality. "Arrows is a good team just like any other team in the league. Each game has different elements to it, so we're going to have to be very disciplined and hopefully we can get the right result.” @SmisoMsomi16