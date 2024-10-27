Changing of the guard? Polokwane City dominate Mamelodi Sundowns in shock victory

Polokwane City dominated Mamelodi Sundowns as they dispatched the champions 1-0 in their Betway Premiership encounter at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, on Sunday. While the result was a massive shock, what was even more surprising was the performance of Sundowns who were completely outplayed by their hosts. The last win for Polokwane over Sundowns was in January 2018.

Sundowns appeared toothless on attack, best demonstrated by the fact they could not muster a single shot on target over 90 minutes. Polokwane goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga could have been forgiven if he felt a bit drowsy by the end of the match as he was more of a spectator than a participant.

Cole Alexander, for Polokwane City, reeled off the first powerful shot of the encounter with a rasping effort but it was straight at Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango. Polokwane threatened again on the half hour mark, as Hlayisi Chauke found space and time in the box, but he scuffed his effort across the face of goal when finding the target may have been easier. Moments later, Polokwane’s Manuel Kambala had to be stretchered off after he tumbled to the ground in a scurry for the ball with Marcelo Allende as he fell on his opposite number’s leg.

In total, Polokwane had four shots at goal in the first 45 while the champions could not muster a single attempt in a strangely flat performance by Sundowns. Polokwane came even closer to grabbing the lead from a counter attack in the 65th, with the final cross/shot from Bonginkosi Dlamini getting in behind the Sundowns defence but the ball drifted just wide with the Brazilians looking almost certain to go a goal down. In the 73rd minute, Polokwane’s Thabang Matuludi reeled off a powerful strike from outside the box which was heading into the top right corner before Onyango deflected the ball out for a corner.