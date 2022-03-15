Charges against Orlando Pirates’ Nkanyiso Zungu dropped - reports

Durban - Orlando Pirates midfielder, Nkanyiso Zungu was confirmed suspended by his club on Sunday evening following his arrest. Zungu was reportedly confirmed to be arrested and was facing charges of domestic violence against his partner by the Moffatview Police Station.

"A 26-year-old professional soccer player was arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Sunday 13 March 2020 for the alleged assault of his partner,” the statement read. Pirates acted swiftly following his arrest and announced that they had suspended the player pending further investigation. "The club suspends Mr Zungu pending an investigation. As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the Club is unable to make further comments until this process is complete," the club statement read.

However, according to SoccerLaduma the charges against Zungu were withdrawn on Tuesday morning. "The matter was ready to be enrolled when the complainant indicated that she would like to withdraw the case." “She was advised to apply for a protection order, and she successfully did, and the matter was finalised through mediation."

The former Stellenbosch FC man has had a terrible three years at the Buccaneers having featured just 18 times since his arrival from the Cape Winelands. Zungu's agent, Mike Makaab commented on the matter while on GagasiFM and revealed that he is getting the player the necessary help. "Our team in Johannesburg has met with the player and the family of the alleged victim. We are taking this matter very seriously and will ensure that something like this never happens again with Zungu. We will get him the necessary help, because he needs help."

